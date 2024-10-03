Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 83,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 847,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

