Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,869 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.