Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 47.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 33,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $332,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,168,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $270.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $272.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

