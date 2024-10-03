Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,329,000 after buying an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.69.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $231.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $249.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

