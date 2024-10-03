Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $5.72 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

IHI opened at $58.41 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

