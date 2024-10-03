Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,007,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,115,000 after acquiring an additional 460,453 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $305.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.