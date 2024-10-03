Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after buying an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $505.81 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $543.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.45. The company has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

