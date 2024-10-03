Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 569 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

QQQM opened at $198.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

