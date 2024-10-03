Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

