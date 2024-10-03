Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 111240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 213,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$294,530.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on Andean Precious Metals from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$233.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.10.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of C$95.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andean Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.3792135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andean Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

