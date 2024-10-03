Andrew M. Cohen Sells 20,773 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 20,773 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $173,246.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zuora Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,571. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Zuora by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

