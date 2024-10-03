Andrew Woods Sells 3,076 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $44,663.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $469,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00.

PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %

PUBM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 307,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,942. The stock has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

