Andrew Woods Sells 3,076 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $44,663.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,349 shares in the company, valued at $469,707.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Andrew Woods also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00.
PubMatic Stock Down 0.5 %
PUBM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 307,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,942. The stock has a market cap of $717.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $6,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
