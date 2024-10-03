Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Shares of Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00), with a volume of 110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62. The company has a market cap of £549,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29.

Anemoi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anemoi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anemoi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.