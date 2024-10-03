Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.92). 53,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 148,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.89).
Anexo Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.14. The firm has a market cap of £81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 0.77.
Anexo Group Company Profile
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.
