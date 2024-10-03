AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.420–0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$288.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.4 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

