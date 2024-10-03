Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Up 8.9% – Time to Buy?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.10 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.38). 687,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 138,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.27).

Anglo Asian Mining Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £118.24 million, a PE ratio of -653.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.25.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

