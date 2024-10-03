Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BUD opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

