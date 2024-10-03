Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Holdings Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $348.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $353.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

