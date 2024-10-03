Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Up 5.5%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 271 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Aperam Trading Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Aperam Dividend Announcement

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.4627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.