Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,267,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 199,148 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,871 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $1,904,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,405,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $4,993,362. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.74.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

