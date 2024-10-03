Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.76.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $135.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

