Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 205,466 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,275,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Apple by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 47,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.34. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

