Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 10,437 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,192,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,714,072 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,506,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,057,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

