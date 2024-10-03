Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 121 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after purchasing an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $187,089,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $145,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $897.13.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $886.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $834.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $792.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

