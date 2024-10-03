Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,832 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,205,000. Westwind Capital raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 519.7% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 42,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $124.12 and a twelve month high of $162.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.99.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

