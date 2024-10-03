Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $67.27 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.