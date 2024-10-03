Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 4.73% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HERO stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $111.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

