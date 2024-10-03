Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $8.28 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 689,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,542,000 after buying an additional 48,482 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,490,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

SPIB opened at $33.66 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

