Appleton Partners Inc. MA Invests $13.65 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $2,724,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $22,969,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.98.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $252.43 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $258.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.61.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.