Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $603.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $611.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

