Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Emprise Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 407,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,791,000 after acquiring an additional 42,287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 38,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $58.79.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.