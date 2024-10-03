Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 182 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.6 %

SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $374.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.