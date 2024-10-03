Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,272.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,805.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,766.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.