Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,778,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

