Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,526,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 5,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day moving average is $208.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.