Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,312 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $411.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $411.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.75. The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.23.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

