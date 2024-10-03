Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,714 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.17% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 85,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.77. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

