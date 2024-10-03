Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 30,920 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

