Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 4,954 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

