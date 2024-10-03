Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 582 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,639 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock worth $150,212,870. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $711.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $673.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $306.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

