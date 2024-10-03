Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 5.7%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.91. 230,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,852,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded Applied Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,675.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,919,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,286,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 333,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

