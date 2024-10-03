AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in AppLovin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,298,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,605,000 after purchasing an additional 686,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,728,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 728,933 shares of company stock worth $61,807,117. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $131.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $133.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

