AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58,080 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Photronics worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 155.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

