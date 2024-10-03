AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 773,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

