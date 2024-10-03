AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,471 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

