AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

