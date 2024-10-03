AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stock Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,795 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Clear Secure worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 232.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 425.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after acquiring an additional 211,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.6 %

YOU stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $4,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,023,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,714,532 over the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

