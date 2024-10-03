AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

