AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock worth $1,335,135 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

