AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,316,990 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 3,338.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of agilon health worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after purchasing an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In other agilon health news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

agilon health stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

